MALAGA — Detectives believe a Malaga man started the 2,967-acre Colockum Fire to evade law enforcement officers that were headed to his home.
Wade Ryan Hawkins, 29, and Kirsten Bree Horner, 29, were arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree arson in connection to the fire. Both have denied involvement in the fire.
Court records show detectives with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office jailed the couple after witness interviews placed Hawkins and Horner at the scene when the fire began, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday in Chelan County Superior Court.
Fire investigators believe the fire was man-made and started about 10 feet from the roadway at milepost 0.6 on Kingsbury Road, the affidavit said. There was no evidence that an accelerant, like gas, was used to start the fire. Fighting the fire cost $2.1 million, the affidavit said.
Hawkins and Horner were living in an RV on the 7200 block of Colockum Road. Hawkins sold the property on May 26 and was told by the new owner to have his belongings off the property in 30 days, the affidavit said.
On July 24, the day the fire was started, the new property owner intended to meet with Hawkins about his use of the property and called RiverCom Dispatch to request a deputy be present.
The call to dispatch was placed at 1:35 p.m., about a half hour before the fire was reported, according to the affidavit. About that time, Deputy Doug Corulli told dispatchers over the radio he was en route to the property dispute.
Detectives believe Hawkins and Horner heard the radio traffic on a scanner app, the affidavit said.
One witness who was with the landlord when he asked for a deputy to help with his issue with Hawkins. He said a few minutes after the call to RiverCom Hawkins and Horner left their RV and headed up Colockum Road at a high speed.
At 5:08 p.m. July 24, two deputies pulled over Hawkins and Horner at milepost 11 on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway.
The pair were interviewed by Det. Josh Mathena along the roadside that day and then again July 31.
In his affidavit, Mathena wrote, “Setting the fire was a diversion and a way to make time and distance between (Hawkins and Horner) and the responding deputies.”
Investigators also searched Hawkins’ Ford F-250 and found 2.8 grams of what they believed to be heroin, the affidavit said. Along with first-degree arson, he and Horner were arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of heroin.
The arson and possession incidents were filed separately in Superior Court. Hawkins is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on a combined $105,000 bail. Bail was set at a combined $10,500 for Horner. She was not housed at the jail, as of 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.