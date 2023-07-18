WENATCHEE — What does affordable housing mean? It's a simple question with a more complex answer.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, it's when an "occupant is paying no more than 30 percent of gross income for housing costs, including utilities."
As an incentive, city of Wenatchee Wenatchee offered developers an additional four-year break — 12 years instead of eight — on property taxes, if 20% of the units fit the affordable housing criteria. Otherwise, developers would be eligible for a standard eight year exemption from property taxes on new buildings.
The Wenatchee City Council approved their first 12-year exemptions for three properties in December 2021, with the developer identifying all units as "affordable."
"They're getting more of a property tax exemption, but there also having reduced rental rates," Mayor Frank Kuntz said at the Dec. 9, 2021 city council meeting. "So that was a business decision that they made."
Thursday Chris Widener, who spoke on behalf of the project developers, was before the council, saying the designation as affordable housing was an error.
Council members unanimously voted to remove the designation from the 84-unit Confluence at Eleven01 at Saddlerock, located at at 1105 Red Apple Road, across from Wenatchee High School.
Council Member Keith Huffaker said the change "allow people to move up, which let's people move into lower cost units."
The move means the units can be marketed and rented at a higher rate than the "affordable housing" designation would allow. Widener said the developers have previously listed rates for the project which would indicate the units don't qualify as affordable.
Had the city declined to amend the exemption, Stephen Neuenschwander, planning manager for Wenatchee, said the developers could have either honored the initial 12-year term, or not honor the agreement and become fully taxable.
Widener said the move was due to a misunderstanding.
"The office person who had filled out the application originally, didn't understand that affordable actually meant — defined as, less than 30% of gross income based on HUD data for your county, based on family size," he said. "So there was kind of a snafu where, on the one hand, the box was checked indicating that they were going to be affordable. But, what the person had originally meant was, they should be affordable to the average person in the city of Wenatchee."
Several council members seemed skeptical of the explanation.
"If in 2021 an application was made that all of the units were going to be affordable, an an agreement not quite a year and a half later said it again, how many mistakes are mistakes?" said Council Member Mark Kulaas. "Who's proofreading?"
Widener said that "the 12-year program is not financially viable for this project" and that the complex has no affordable housing at the moment "in part because we haven't had anybody who fits within that category even apply to live there."
"Candidly, this is just from the business side of it, we would have to offer such a steep discount on our rents in order to make that affordable, that it would actually supersede the money that we would save as the tax abatement," Widener said. "So it would be a money losing proposition for us to participate in the program, which just wasn't understood by the original office staff who filled the application out."
Flint Hartwig, a project manager with Eider construction, said Thursday the project cost $20 million to build, while financing increased from 3% to 6%.
"So this went from a profitable project, to a project that literally skims by by the skin of it's teeth," Hartwig said.
Approving the designation in 2021 came with both an explanation and excitement for the program.
"The applicant must commit to renting or selling at least 20 percent of the multifamily housing units as affordable housing units to low and moderate-income households," said Glen DeVries, community development director, before the council approved the designation.
At the 2021 meeting, they approved the property tax exemption to three properties, which would total 105 units in Wenatchee.
"For staff, this is exciting because this is our first multifamily tax exemption application for affordable units, which are greatly needed in the valley," DeVries said.
At the December 2021 meeting, which developers did not speak at, DeVries reiterated that every unit in the project would be classified as affordable.
Kuntz said at Thursday meeting the new designation "puts them on the same even playing field with the 15 developers who've built apartment complexes in the last 10 years."
"Listen, we were all in the room when we adopted the 12, and we all looked at each other a little silly like 'this doesn't make any sense, we have not seen a 12, why are we are we seeing a 12?'" Kuntz said. "And we didn't question the common sense of the developer at the time who said 'yeah, we want do a 12.' But I think we all sort of looked at each other a little silly."