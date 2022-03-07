WENATCHEE — Developers are being invited to mix creativity and number crunching skills to come up with a plan for Chelan County PUD’s current 7.5-acre headquarters complex at Fifth Street and North Wenatchee Avenue.
The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority issued an official “request for proposals” Thursday outlining development objectives and proposal requirements for the project based, in part, on community meetings held in 2019. The proposals are due by April 14.
“This is a great opportunity,” Chelan PUD Shared Services Director Dan Frazier said in a press release. “It’s rare to find a downtown parcel this large, and we want to make the best of it. Our goal is to attract a developer with a creative, economically viable plan that the community can support.”
The expectation is plans for purchase and redevelopment of the site as a gateway into downtown and the waterfront will include a mix of commercial, residential and community service uses, including continued access to parking for the Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s Riverside Playhouse.
The PUD, which is asking $6 million for the property, hired the port authority last summer to help with marketing.
Developers and “interested parties,” which include potential development partners, will have a chance to tour the site and ask detailed questions on March 23 and March 30.
After review, the port authority will submit the top proposals to the Chelan PUD Board of Commissioners in May. The commissioners will make the final selection. If all goes according to plan, redevelopment would begin as soon as the PUD moves to its new Olds Station headquarters in mid-2023.
“We hope to have a good idea of what’s going in by fall,” said Stacie de Mestre, the port authority’s public works and capital projects manager. “Right now, we’re looking for a master developer to take that 7.5 acres and transform it into something special to welcome people into downtown.”
