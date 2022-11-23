WENATCHEE — The Korean War has been called "The Forgotten War" but a new feature film with a budget of $90 million (that was partly filmed in Wenatchee) remembers a patriotic story in this war epic “Devotion.” The movie is playing nationwide and at Gateway Cinema and Liberty Cinema. Tickets and showtimes are online at gateway.ncwmovies.com.

Actor Jonathan Majors plays Jesse LeRoy Brown who was the first Black man to be trained by the U.S. Navy as a naval aviator. He then flew 20 combat missions in a F4U Corsair aircraft. Filmmakers used 11 planes for the film, including Bearcats, Corsairs, Skyraiders and MiGs.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?