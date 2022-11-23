WENATCHEE — The Korean War has been called "The Forgotten War" but a new feature film with a budget of $90 million (that was partly filmed in Wenatchee) remembers a patriotic story in this war epic “Devotion.” The movie is playing nationwide and at Gateway Cinema and Liberty Cinema. Tickets and showtimes are online at gateway.ncwmovies.com.
Actor Jonathan Majors plays Jesse LeRoy Brown who was the first Black man to be trained by the U.S. Navy as a naval aviator. He then flew 20 combat missions in a F4U Corsair aircraft. Filmmakers used 11 planes for the film, including Bearcats, Corsairs, Skyraiders and MiGs.
Pangborn Memorial leased hangar space and office space to the crew and pilots during filming of part of “Devotion,” said Trent Moyers, director of airports. “The setting for the scenes filmed here dictated the need for snow-covered mountains and that meant filming took place during the winter,” wrote Moyers in an email.
While filming in Wenatchee, the weather and pandemic logistics created a few challenges, but Moyers said, “I think the success will be manifested once people get to see the movie on the big screen.” Pangborn once provided fuel to the film crew’s helicopters for “Top Gun: Maverick,” too.
Filmmaker J.D. Dillard is an up-and-coming director after premiering “Sleight” at Sundance Film Festival and then “Sweetheart” with “Devotion” being his third film. Dillard’s own father was also an African American naval aviator.
