NCW — With expanding access to affordable health care as her top priority, family physician Dr. Ann Diamond is taking another run at the state House of Representatives.
She’s planning to seek the Position 1 seat in the 12th Legislative District, currently held by Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden. The two faced off in 2018, with Goehner receiving 55.69% of the vote to Diamond’s 44.31%.
Goehner said Monday afternoon he's waiting until after this legislative session to announce whether he will run again.
The district covers Chelan and Douglas counties and parts of Grant and Okanogan counties.
Diamond, who lives in Mazama, took a 56.24% lead in Okanogan County. This time, she’s kicking off her campaign in Wenatchee, with a 2 p.m. party set for Saturday in the upstairs meeting room of the public library, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave. There will be coffee and pie.
“It’s Leap Day,” Diamond said. “We’re leaping out.”
Candidate filing is May 11-15.
The 2018 election was Diamond’s first time running for office. Her original goal was to defeat Rep. Cary Condotta, R-Wenatchee, but he decided not to seek re-election after serving since January 2003.
”Being a mayor of a small town or running for commissioner, you can’t have any impact on health care,” she said. “The first place where you get purchase is at the state level.”
Diamond, who is running as a non-partisan candidate, said an efficient health care system is just one piece of her platform.
“Good health depends on affordable housing, economic security, safe streets, vibrant schools, clean water, public lands, equal opportunity and more,” she said. “I remain non-partisan in my work because none of the above ideas belong to a party. They belong to all of us.”
She said she has more name recognition now than two years ago, but she’ll be knocking on doors and meeting people to get her message out in the district.
“A third of eligible voters don’t register, so getting out the vote and having people engaged in their local politics is paramount,” she said.
Diamond said she closed the account used for fundraising in her last campaign before she decided to run again, and donated the few hundred dollars remaining to a nonprofit. She said she'll reuse what she can, like signs, and is only accepting donations from individuals and businesses, not from political action committees.