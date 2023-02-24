Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett, right, received the Community Connection Award Thursday night at the Community Impact Awards at Hilton Garden Inn Wenatchee. Alan Walker congratulates Brett at the end of the night.
Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett, right, received the Community Connection Award Thursday night at the Community Impact Awards at Hilton Garden Inn Wenatchee. Alan Walker congratulates Brett at the end of the night.
The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority received the Business Impact Award Thursday night at the Community Impact Awards at Hilton Garden Inn Wenatchee. Commissioner Mark Spurgeon addresses the crowd at the awards.
Russ Speidel addresses the crowd and also recognizes Friends of Ukraine Refugees volunteers, at right, during the Community Impact Awards Thursday night at Hilton Garden Inn Wenatchee. Friends of Ukraine Refugees received the Local Hero Award.
WENATCHEE — Five local leaders and groups were honored Thursday by The Wenatchee World for their work to improve lives in North Central Washington.
The third annual Community Impact Awards were presented at the Hilton Garden Wenatchee and attended by about 100 people. The awards were presented virtually in 2022 and 2021.
“It was great to see a full room of people supportive of the work of our honorees,” said Sean Flaherty, The World publisher. “Each year, the stories that are shared by the recipients are moving and meaningful to our community. The honorees all shared gratitude and thanks to those they worked with. It made me feel very fortunate to be part of this community.”
Honorees were nominated by the public and then selected by The World.
Progress Award: A person who moved their NCW community forward
Scott Johnson, executive director of the Wenatchee Rescue Mission, for his work with the homeless.
Community Connection Award: A person who brought people together
Brian Brett, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department chief, for leading the merger of the Wenatchee Valley’s two fire districts.
Local Hero Award: A person who demonstrated courage to help out in a local crisis
Friends of Ukraine Refugees for their efforts to help Ukrainians who relocated to the Wenatchee Valley after their country was invaded by Russia last year.
Public Life and Leadership Award: A public official who demonstrated exceptional leadership in serving their community
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz for helping to improve the city’s economic standing and address its homelessness crisis.
Business Impact Award: A business person who demonstrated leadership that makes the community better
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority for its work in attracting businesses and employers to the area.
The awards are part of The World’s annual Progress Edition, which highlights those who’ve made a difference in the community.
