District eyes mercado

The Wenatchee School District continues to discuss the potential for a mercado to be developed on district owned land in Malaga.

 Provided photo/Wenatchee School District

MALAGA — The Wenatchee School District continues to discuss the development of a long-suggested mercado — or market — on nearly 30 acres of district-owned property in Malaga.

Chelan County and the school district have discussed the idea for nearly four years, and Tuesday night, board members got the most detailed presentation yet on what the shopping center could look like.



