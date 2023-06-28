MALAGA — The Wenatchee School District continues to discuss the development of a long-suggested mercado — or market — on nearly 30 acres of district-owned property in Malaga.
Chelan County and the school district have discussed the idea for nearly four years, and Tuesday night, board members got the most detailed presentation yet on what the shopping center could look like.
"This project is really exciting for me. I think once we get into the details of expenses, or just the details that the task force would provide, I think obviously we would have many questions," said Board President Maria Iñiguez at the meeting. "But at this time, this sounds like a very exciting project."
A seasonal market, County Commissioner Kevin Overbay told the board it could operate from April 15 to Nov. 1 on Thursdays through Sundays. The spaces could be leased for either a day or an entire season.
"We wanted to build a marketplace that's culturally aligned with 30% of our population," Ron Cridlebaugh, economic services director for Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, told the board.
Cridlebaugh said the space would serve as an "incubator" while offering educational opportunities.
Chelan County has studied a similar market in Pasco, though the temporary tent structure of that market requires vendors to load and unload merchandise each day. Overbay said that mercado draws roughly 6,000 people a weekend.
Conceptual drawings show refurbished shipping containers or other semi-permanent structures that provide retailer safety.
The facility would be temporary and would allow for the district to potentially develop the property into a new school campus in the future.
Overbay said if the district and county reach a lease agreement, the county would look for a local nonprofit to operate the facility on a day-to-day business, with oversight by the county. Estimated costs for development range from $3.5 to $5 million.
Infrastructure improvements for the land include a wastewater system, potable water, additional green space and electrical infrastructure. Overbay estimated the site would have "about $3 million of infrastructure improvements that would be left behind for the school district."
"There's a lot of infrastructure improvements that would actually be tenant improvements that would be made that the school district would reap the benefit, and the taxpayers in the future would reap benefit from," Overbay said. "So, we're paying for those amenities for use for tomorrow."
Board members questioned whether the mercado would have to compete with a future trades district set to open next year outside East Wenatchee. Operated by the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, the project billed as a "business incubator" includes 25 individual pods at the Pangborn Airport Business Park.
Cridlebaugh said that project is an "industrial facility."
"We know that there are some artists who want to go into the trades district, the mercado is the perfect space for them to sell their goods, " he said. "And so we think there's a real symbiotic relationship there, and are pretty excited about it."
The county has already taken a procedural step, amending the county's code to allow the seasonal market. Overbay said a house on the property could used as a community kitchen for the market and additional office space.
In response to a question from Board Member Katherine Thomas, Overbay said success "would be determined as we move forward with the task force."
"If, in fact, we are able to draw 6,000 people a weekend to a place where those people were not coming before, that would be a success. If it's 2,000, that's still a success," Overbay said. "If we open it up and nobody comes, I would say we were not successful with our endeavor."
