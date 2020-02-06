WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board on Tuesday will consider whether to spend $19,500 this year on a demographic study to help pinpoint how many students the district will serve in the future and where they will be living.
Superintendent Paul Gordon is recommending the move.
“It is costly, but we think the costs are appropriate for the return on value of the information the board will receive,” he told board members at a Jan. 30 workshop.
The information would be used for planning when, what and where new school facilities are needed — or not.
“The big picture is it gives the board more detailed information to make the best decision so if the board chooses to go for a bond, how best to use those dollars and where to use those dollars,” he said. “How big should the high school be? What is the crowding at the elementary schools? We have a lot of anecdotal information, but when the board is working toward a large bond, it should have the best data possible.”
The proposed contract with California-based Davis Demographics would provide:
- Information about new construction now in the works, plus historical birth rate, migration and enrollment trends.
- Maps showing where students will be living and grade levels, with breakdowns of smaller areas showing where enrollment is growing or declining.
- Residence forecasts that could help determine attendance boundaries and new school locations.
- Summary reports explaining what all the data means and how it might be used.
“They will gather data we don’t have the expertise or time to gather,” said Larry Mayfield, the district’s financial director. “In this community, there is a lot of growth going on and there’s some sense that maybe we’re growing faster or that we’re growing when it looks like we’re shrinking right now,” Mayfield said. “The hope is this data will explain what is really going on. Right now we are making assumptions based on historical trends.”
If the contract is approved, the first year fee is $19,500, with an option of extending the contract for another two years for $18,000 a year.
Mayfield said Davis Demographics has been used by other school districts including Mead, Sumner, Spokane and Central Valley.
The board meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district office, 235 Sunset Ave. For information, go to wenatcheeschools.org.