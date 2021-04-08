WENATCHEE — Chelan County District Court and its probation office are offering a six-week debt relief program.
From April 15 to May 31 those with an Armada Corp account for unpaid fees or fines may qualify to have their amount owed “significantly reduced,” District Court judges Roy Fore and Kyle Mott said in a joint news release.
Armada Corp is a debt collection agency.
“It is the court’s intent to provide an opportunity to pay off your court fines and fees, probation costs as well as court ordered restitution at a greatly reduced cost,” the judges wrote.
District Court provided a statement Friday to explain why it enacted the program:
"The past year has been financially difficult for many people. The court recognizes this and understands that unpaid legal financial obligations can have serious negative consequences, such as the suspension of driver’s licenses and greatly increased amounts owed due to added costs, fees, and interest.
"The burden of this debt can be a significant hurdle in the way of getting out of the court system, and hampers the abilities of those who truly want to move on from the past and lead successful, law-abiding lives. The court is truly here to serve the community and see to it that justice is done. This program accomplishes both of those objectives at a time when we should all be looking to do our part to help others."
To discuss eligibility, call Armada Corp at 509-884-8000 or Chelan County District Court at 509-667-6600 or Chelan County Probation at 509-667-6656.