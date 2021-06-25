NCW — The state Department of Natural Resources is restricting small debris fires and most campfires in the Okanogan Highlands and Methow areas effective Friday.
These changes are prompted by the heat wave and drier-than-usual conditions statewide this year, the state agency announced.
A lack of precipitation has led to the dry conditions which are “ripe for severe fire danger,” according to an agency news release.
Highland and Methow area campfires are only allowed in approved, designated campground spaces.
The agency is also raising the fire danger ratings from moderate to high in the Chelan and Highlands areas. The Lower Basin, a space encompassing Quincy and below, is moving to a very high fire danger.
DNR banned outdoor burning on their North Central Washington land last Wednesday.
A map of burn restrictions throughout the state can be viewed at wwrld.us/DNRrestrictions.