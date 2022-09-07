WENATCHEE — The state Department of Natural Resources is looking to conserve a 3,000-acre property in the Dry Gulch Preserve area.
Dry Gulch and nine other properties are proposed to be transferred to public agencies, including the DNR’s Natural Areas program, state Fish & Wildlife, Washington State Parks and county governments.
The DNR announced Tuesday that it will submit 10 properties to the state Office of Financial Management and the Governor’s Office as part of its requests for funding in the 2023 legislative session.
Under the proposal, the 3,023-acre Dry Gulch parcel east of Wenatchee would be transferred to the DNR’s Natural Areas programs and then added to its existing Upper Dry Gulch Natural Area Preserve, the release said.
The property contains 95% of all known habitat of the Whited’s milk-vetch, an endangered plant unique to Chelan County. The DNR obtained about two-thirds of the property in 2020 as part of a land swap with Ravenwing Ranch, the release said.
The DNR generates more than $250 million each year by managing land trusts, which are in turn required to generate money through leases and forest management for education and local services, the release said.
The Trust Land Transfer tool is used to transfer lands that provide ecological or public benefits, but don’t earn expected amounts of revenue.
