MALAGA — A land swap involving the state Department of Natural Resources will help protect an endangered plant, Whited’s milk-vetch, found only in the Malaga area.
DNR is exchanging 2,198 acres of state trust land near Malaga for 2,205 acres owned by Ravenwing Ranch, according to a department news release.
The land is next to the DNR-managed Upper Dry Gulch Natural Area Preserve, which protects the largest population of Whited’s milk-vetch, which is found only within a 10-square-mile area near Malaga.
According to the release, the properties were intermingled before and the swap consolidates them into contiguous ownership. The Board of Natural Resources approved the exchange Tuesday.
“This transaction allows DNR to safeguard a rare and unique plant species while investing in a more sustainable future,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said in the release. “We strive to ensure that state lands can best support our beneficiaries — schools, counties, and critical services across Washington state. Through this exchange, we will be able to do that while preserving this unique plant habitat.”
Whited’s milk-vetch is classified as endangered by the state and as a species of concern by the federal government.
The release said the transaction puts 90% of the plant’s range in public ownership, provides better access to trust lands, makes the lands easier to manage and could allow for future expansion of the Upper Dry Gulch Natural Area Preserve.