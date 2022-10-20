WENATCHEE — The state Department of Natural Resources is planning an 11-acre prescribed burn soon outside Wenatchee as wildfire smoke lingers and officials extend burn bans.
The burn at Camas Meadows Natural Area Preserve about 12 miles west of Wenatchee could begin Thursday, the DNR said Wednesday in a news release.
Prescribed burns are used to reduce the amount of fuel available for wildfire and improve forest health.
The Camas Meadows burn is intended to help restore habitat for two rare plant species: the Wenatchee Mountains checkermallow and the Wenatchee larkspur, the news release said.
The prescribed burn comes during a month in which Wenatchee’s average air quality index was 126 and considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to airnow.gov data.
Much of the smoke is from a group of fires near Lake Wenatchee. The White River and Irving Peak fires, a combined 11,120 acres; the Minnow Ridge Fire, 4,662 acres; and the Meander Fire, 126 acres.
“Unseasonably warm and dry conditions, with temperatures about 5 degrees above average, have contributed to a slight increase in fire activity over the past week,” the Forest Service said in a news release Wednesday.” As a result of the natural increase in fire activity and lack of wind, the concentration of smoke has also increased.”
Rain is forecasted to pass through the area this weekend, which could help air quality, but the fires are expected to smolder until the area experiences several days of heavy rain or snow.
Chelan County’s Stage 1 fire restrictions will remain in place until Oct. 28 in unincorporated areas, the county said in a news release Wednesday.
“With the extension of the ban on outdoor burning for at least another week, we are asking people to have a little patience,” said Stephen Rinaldi, Chelan County fire marshal. “Rains are forecast for the upcoming weekend, and we hope a change in weather gives us a little relief soon from the fire-prone conditions.”
Under the Stage 1 restrictions:
• Outdoor burning is not allowed.
• Motor vehicles cannot operate off the county roadway.
• Fireworks are prohibited.
• The use of exploding targets and incendiary ammunition are prohibited.
• Target shooting is now allowed.
• Recreational fires on private residential premises or in designated campsites where such fires may be built in a permanent barbecue, portable barbecue, outdoor fireplace or grill are allowed.
