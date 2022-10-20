221020-newslocal-saddlesunset 01.jpg
The sun sets beyond Saddle Rock, surrounded by wildfire smoke on Wednesday night.

WENATCHEE — The state Department of Natural Resources is planning an 11-acre prescribed burn soon outside Wenatchee as wildfire smoke lingers and officials extend burn bans.

The burn at Camas Meadows Natural Area Preserve about 12 miles west of Wenatchee could begin Thursday, the DNR said Wednesday in a news release.



Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

