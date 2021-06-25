NCW — The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is restricting the burning of small debris fires and most campfires in the Okanogan Highlands and Methow areas effective Friday.
These changes come due to the heatwave and as well drier than usual conditions statewide this year, according to a DNR news release.
A lack of precipitation has led to the dry conditions which are “ripe for severe fire danger,” according to the release.
Highland and Methow area campfires are only allowed in approved, designated campground spaces, according to the release.
DNR is also raising the fire danger ratings from moderate to high in the Chelan and Highlands areas. The Lower Basin, a space encompassing Quincy and below, is moving to a very high fire danger.
DNR banned outdoor burning on their North Central Washington land last Wednesday.
A map of burn restrictions throughout the state can be viewed at wwrld.us/DNRrestrictions.