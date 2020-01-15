EAST WENATCHEE — "Forgotten Memorial?" Lynda Schlosser wrote in her note this week to The Wenatchee World.
She attached a photo that she took through a chain-link fence. The words on the stone, framed by an American flag, read:
"THIS SPRUCE TREE
OUR LIVING MEMORIAL
HONORING
THOSE WHO SERVED IN WORLD WAR II."
EAST WENATCHEE GARDEN CLUB.
"The picture I am attaching I took as I was leaving Worx Gym in East Wenatchee," Schlossler wrote. The stone is in a vacant lot surrounded by a temporary chain-link fence.
"It has been cleared and it is nothing but weeds with the exception of this memorial. It looks like it has been long forgotten and there is no tree standing there."
A check of The Wenatchee World's digital archives which go back to the mid-1990s, didn't turn up a report about the stone honoring veterans in the war, which ended in 1945.
Maybe you know about the stone. If you do, or know someone who might, email me at hemphill@wenatcheeworld.com or call at 665-1161 and we'll share what we learn.
— Russ Hemphill, managing editor