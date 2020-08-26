CHELAN — City Councilman Ray Dobbs is stepping down after nearly five years in office because he and his wife are moving to East Wenatchee.
“Ray and Kathryn for the last couple of years have been kind of looking for a way to downsize our lives a little bit,” he said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “We’ve looked in Chelan, we’ve looked in Wenatchee. We found what we think is a pretty nifty place for us, and we bought a home in East Wenatchee and we’re in the process of doing some work down there, getting it fixed up a little bit more.”
Dobbs has served on the council since January 2016, having run unopposed in 2015 and 2019. Before that, he was a city planning commissioner for 10 years.
“Just had a lot of really enjoyable times kind of working inside that circle and working with each one of you, and I just want to say thank you for putting up with some of the lengthy conversations that I have,” he told his fellow councilmembers.
He said his resignation is effective Sept. 25, and the council will appoint a replacement.
Dobbs’ current term expires at the end of 2023. Whoever replaces him will have to run in the next available election to finish out his term.
Anyone interested in serving should send a letter of interest to City Clerk Peri Gallucci at P.O. Box 1669, Chelan, WA, 98816 or pgallucci@cityofchelan.us.
Mayor Bob Goedde said it should take a few weeks for the city and council to process applications.
“You yourself have probably been one of the most active councilmembers in the 25 years I’ve been around here,” he told Dobbs. “To take the lead, to go to those meetings, to do a lot of research on your own — we’re not going to replace you. They have to replace the seat, but nobody’s going to replace you, not in my opinion.”