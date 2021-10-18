WENATCHEE — The state Department of Corrections is hosting a public hearing next week to consider the location of a work-release facility in Wenatchee.
Work-release sites are halfway homes for people recently released from prison and transitioning into a community.
The DOC is opening a new work-release site in Wenatchee that will be in the Deaconess Building at 300 Okanogan Ave. or at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center annex. The Deaconess Building could house up to 82, twice as many as the jail annex.
Officials will take public comments at a virtual hearing beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 27. Those wishing to comment or watch the hearing must first register at go.usa.gov/x6z7k.
Statewide, the DOC has the capacity to house 782, but the waitlist to enter a work release facility is about 1,300, according to the DOC.
The facilities act as “re-entry center” and community-based work, school and treatment is required. The DOC has 12 work release facilities in the state, but none in North Central Washington, according to the DOC. The closest is Ahtanum View in Yakima.
Some inmates with six months of a prison sentence remaining are eligible to finish the remainder of their sentence in a work release program where they’d live at the facility and transition into the community, according to the DOC.
