WENATCHEE — Dr. Mabel Bodell has launched a Spanish language YouTube channel, La Doctora Mabel (Doctor Mabel), as part of a COVID-19 information campaign.
Her first YouTube video is simply titled, “Vacunas” (Vaccines). Upbeat music plays as Bodell draws straightforward depictions of people while explaining how a vaccine would boost the body’s immune system to combat a virus.
“Las vacunas funcionan (vaccines work),” Bodell says at the video’s end.
Bodell plans on releasing videos to her channel weekly. Alongside her, Miranda Nayak, a sophomore at Wenatchee High School and member of the school’s film club, has been editing videos for her channel.
A link to her YouTube channel is at: wwrld.us/328US3s.
Bodell is a nephrologist as well as a member of the Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion council at Confluence Health. Before that, she was an assistant professor at John Hopkins University and a member of the Hopkins Organization for Latino Awareness.
Her COVID-19 educational campaign consists of short, Spanish language videos. She has collaborated with several community organizations to produce informational videos like how to put on a mask and how to properly wash your hands.
One video in April got over 10,000 views. After noticing that many of the patients infected with COVID-19 were Latino, she implores the community to take action to help stop this pandemic.
“I get a knot in my throat just from thinking about how, despite all efforts, the numbers keep rising (Se me hace un nudo en la garganta de simplemente pensar de que a pesar de todos nuestros esfuerzos los números siguen aumentando),” Bodell said in the video.
A link to this video is at: wwrld.us/2JOu7ek.
But the focus of her campaign has always been to share crucial COVID-19 information in a way that is still accessible to the Latino community, Bodell said.
And recently, that focus has shifted toward vaccines.
Bodell volunteered in the local Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine trial that began in August. After receiving her first shot, Bodell posted a quick video on Facebook explaining how clinical trials work.
Although it was an exciting opportunity for her as a doctor, she said her involvement as a Latina was equally important. She wanted to prove that a future COVID-19 vaccine would be safe. So, Bodell urged members of the Latino community in a Facebook video to apply for the trial in August.
“We need to be involved,” Bodell said. “We need to participate on this trial so we can advance medicine and truly help our community.”
Minorities are always underrepresented in medical trials in the United States, according to Bodell. This occurs, in part, because some minority communities simply mistrust the medical system.
Bodell cites the Tuskegee trials — doctors at the Tuskegee Institute in the 1930s studied syphilis in poor, Black men without their consent as the disease slowly killed them and never treated it.
Work needs to be done to restore confidence in the medical system, according to Bodell.
Bodell, along with Dr. Malcolm Butler, Chelan-Douglas Health officer, are trustworthy resources to share COVID-19 information according to a team of CDC epidemiologists that worked in the Wenatchee area earlier this year.
“I’m really invested in seeing my whole community succeed,” Bodell said. “And if the LatinX community succeeds, our whole community succeeds. ‘Their problem and not my problem’ is not going to work.”