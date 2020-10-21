WENATCHEE — Animal Care & Control authorities are seeking information related to a Monday morning dog attack in the Wenatchee foothills.
A woman was bitten in the back of the arm by a large dog at about 9:30 a.m. on the Dry Gulch Trail in Wenatchee, the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society said Wednesday in a news release.
The dog, described as having long, black and silver hair, then returned to a man who leashed the dog and then left the area in a blue Chevy Suburban, the humane society said. The man was described as in his 50s or 60s with gray hair.
Anyone with information related to the identity of the dog or its owner is asked to call Animal Care & Control at 662-9577, option 1.