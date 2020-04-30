WENATCHEE — Authorities are seeking information after a dog was shot in the abdomen near No. 1 Canyon Road in Wenatchee.
The dog’s owner reported the incident to Animal Care and Control about 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. The dog, a Weimaraner, had been roaming the neighborhood.
The owner said he took the dog to the vet and that the bullet wound was likely from a small-caliber gun, according to the news release. Anyone with information is asked to call 662-9577, option 1.