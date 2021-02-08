WENATCHEE — Four humans stood 10 feet away from a square box that said “kissing booth” squeezing toys and making kissy sounds to get the attention of a dog with heart antennas on its head.
It was all a part of the EarthWise Pet Store’s Valentine’s Day event from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The pet store started the photo booth to help raise money for the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, said McKenzie Crawford, pet store manager.
“We’re going to try and do seasonal stuff like this, like Easter maybe with an Easter bunny,” Crawford said. “We weren’t able to do Santa photos this year, but next year we plan on doing that as well.”
The dogs were somewhat reluctant to get onto a small hydraulic lift that raised them up into the booth, but were bribed with treats. It was difficult to get a solid picture even when they were in place, with one dog continuously winking at the photographer.
Carlyn Little, of Wenatchee, said her Airedoodle, a cross between Airedale terrier and a poodle, named Denver did not want to sit still for his photos. He’s only six months old, so he’s still a puppy.
“He’s crazy, he’s a lot of energy, kind of stubborn, but we’re working on it,” Little said. “He likes to go down to the park and swim and do kind of active things.”
She did not have Denver give her a kiss, though, for the photo, she said. She let him take a photo by himself.
When asked about their Valentine’s Day plans almost everyone said they didn’t have anything special. Their dog was the main focus of their Valentine’s Day activities.
Dan Landeck and Andrea Peters, of Wenatchee, got their dog Hall, a lab and shar-pei mix from the Humane Society on Oct. 31. It was Hall’s birthday on Feb. 6, so the pair decided it would be a great idea to get a photo of Hall for his birthday.
Landeck has been spending a lot of time with Hall since he’s been out of work from his job as a server due to COVID-19.
“It’s the best really, silver lining to being stuck at home,” Landeck said.