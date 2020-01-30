WENATCHEE — The four dogs that reportedly attacked a woman last week up No. 2 Canyon are now under quarantine at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
There was no record of the dogs being current on vaccinations, so they are being monitored for 10 days, Humane Society Executive Director Dawn Davies said. The victim also had to be treated for possible rabies exposure as a precaution, she said.
The attack occurred about noon Jan. 23, and the woman suffered severe injuries to her hand and ear, the Humane Society said in a news release the same day. The victim’s husband told Animal Care and Control that the dogs had repeatedly bitten her all over her body.
Davies said the woman was hiking alone when the dogs’ owner stopped and let the dogs, all large-breed mixes, out to relieve themselves in the area.
Following an anonymous tip, an Animal Care and Control officer, with help from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, found the dogs and their owner in a parked car Tuesday evening, Davies said. The owner surrendered all four dogs to the Humane Society.
Animal Care and Control’s case will remain open until Monday, Davies said, and it’ll be up to the victim whether the dogs’ owner faces charges. The Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.
“There are Washington state RCWs that outline what the process is for dogs that have attacked a human,” Davies said. “If we were to follow the process, which is after the quarantine, then they would likely be deemed dangerous. That would mean that, if the owner wanted to keep them, they would have to jump through a lot of hoops. (The dogs would) have to be kept contained or restrained at all times; they’d have to post signs where they live that there’s a dangerous dog; they’d have to provide a very large liability insurance policy and annual fees.”
Davies said the incident is an example of why dogs should be kept on a leash.
“I think, individually, each one of these dogs is probably a nice dog,” she said. “But they’re dogs, and when they pack up and they’re not under anyone’s control, they just revert back to instinct.”