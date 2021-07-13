WENATCHEE —Will state legislators prioritize the Apple Capital Loop highway project or pursue other transportation projects?
That was a main question the Chelan-Douglas Transportation (CDTC) Board discussed during a meeting last week.
Earlier this year, the board submitted a list of funding priorities totaling $225 million for the 2021 state legislative session that consisted of five Apple Capital Loop projects: an interchange at Wenatchi Landing, Confluence Parkway, extensions of a pedestrian trail connecting South Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, a railroad underpass at McKittrick Street and improvements on North Wenatchee Avenue.
Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, then asked the board to identify additional priorities to bring the list up to a total of $500 million. The additional priorities the board submitted were $50 million for arterial/collector pavement preservation, $165 million for arterial/collector rehabilitation and reconstruction, $20 million for Disabilities Act sidewalk and curb ramp remediation, $20 million for fish passage remediation, and $20 million for electric vehicle fast charging and hydrogen fueling stations.
CDTC Director Jeff Wilkens said although this list of priorities was authorized by the CDTC governing board, it was not the result of a careful and deliberative evaluation of regional priorities.
Because of this, the board decided to scrap the additional projects during a July 8 meeting after the recent request from Hawkins for an updated list in preparation for a possible special session focused on transportation. The board reiterated that their top priority is the loop, and that if any additional funding is available, it can go toward improvements to Highway 28 east of East Wenatchee
Hawkins said he made the request for an updated list because the city of Wenatchee recently secured a $92 million federal grant for the Apple Capital Loop. Although the federal grant covers a large portion of the loop, $133 million is still needed to complete the project. The board hopes the state will choose to close that funding gap.
Board members questioned whether including priorities other than the Apple Capital Loop might give state legislators the opportunity to pass over the project in favor of other options.
“All of (the benefits of the Apple Capital Loop) potentially could be wasted if somebody pulls some political rabbit out of a hat and funds a hydrogen station because it’s green energy and it’ll look good to the governor,” Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub said in the board meeting. “Are we shooting ourselves in the foot leaving something up to somebody else’s discretion?”
Link Transit General Manager Richard DeRock agreed: “This is a trap. We need to finish what we’ve got.”
Hawkins, however, said he asked for a prioritized list totaling $500 million so he can advocate for projects that are aligned with what local officials want. In his mind, completing Apple Capital Loop is the top priority, with Highway 28 right behind it.
“I really want to be deferential to the Transportation Council because I highly respect the local officials that participate in the transportation planning process locally and I trust their judgment,” Hawkins said.
The board weighed whether to take more time to submit an updated list of priorities to state legislators, but ultimately decided against it after concluding the few weeks or so available to them would not be adequate time to come up with the region’s next big priority after the Apple Capital Loop.
“It’s an interesting conversation — once we get Confluence (Parkway) done, what’s next? It’s a huge decision,” Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said. “I think he (Hawkins) is asking us to do something that we’re not prepared to do.”
Hawkins said as a planning organization, the board should always have a long list of priorities.
“There are plenty of needs. If they just provide us with a short list — what if we could secure more funding for more projects?” he said. “If a No. 10 ranked project gets funded over the No. 1 ranked project for the district, well then that’s something that I would have to answer to.”