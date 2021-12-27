The area enclosed by red on the Douglas County map is the section that is now covered by District 3 after county commissioners adjusted the boundaries to reflect population changes. The goal is to keep the population equal among all of its districts.
WATERVILLE — Some Douglas County residents will be part of a new voting precinct and in a different county commissioner district after commissioners redistricted the county due to the latest population changes.
Douglas County saw its population grow by 11% since 2010 and almost reach 43,000 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.
Counties adjust their boundaries every 10 years alongside the U.S. Census to reflect the changes and keep population counts equal among all of its districts.
On Dec. 14, Douglas County commissioners approved the changes to their respective districts with the only shifts in boundaries occurring between districts 2 and 3.
District 2 voters who were in the area enclosed by North Kentucky Avenue, Third Street Northeast, North Mary Avenue and Grant Road now belong to District 3 which is represented by Commissioner Marc Straub. District 3 covers the southern point of the county along with its center (Rock Island and Waterville).
District 2, represented by Commissioner Kyle Steinburg, covers much of northern Douglas County along with the area on the county's eastern side and the area outside the city of East Wenatchee. District 2 was the only district to lose some of its coverage in the changes.
District 1, represented by Dan Sutton, is the smallest by area but covers the largest portion of East Wenatchee and the area near Rocky Reach Dam on the eastern side of the Columbia River.
Every Douglas County district covers some portion of the city of East of Wenatchee.
After the changes to the district boundaries, about 33.4% of people live in District 1, 33.3% live in District 2 and 33.4% live in District 3, according to information provided by Amanda Taub, Douglas County Geographic Information analyst.
County residents living in the area enclosed by N. Kentucky Avenue, Fifth Street N.E., N. Nile Avenue, and Grant Road will be voting in the next election as a part of Precinct 319. All of the new residents in District 3 are now part of the new precinct.
Before redistricting, the area had parts in two different precincts, 317 and 207.
