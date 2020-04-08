WATERVILLE — Construction crews can complete work on homes purchased before quarantine requirements began in Douglas County.
The Douglas County Commission released a proclamation Wednesday allowing ongoing home construction projects to continue under a few conditions. In order for construction to continue, people must have:
- An affidavit stating there is an existing purchase-and-sale agreement approved prior to March 27.
- An authorized letter from the Douglas County Planning Department. The county’s authorization must be posted on site.
In addition, property viewings, inspections, appraisals and final walk-throughs shall be arranged by appointment and limited to two people. All people on site must observe social distancing guidelines.
The county commission retains the authority to rescind or supersede the proclamation at any time, according to the proclamation.
In a letter to the commission, Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Barry Kling said the county’s proclamation complied with social distancing and worker protection guidelines. He said county commissioners also looked carefully at Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order when crafting the proclamation.