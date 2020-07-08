NCW — Douglas County was the fourth fastest-growing county in the state last year, according to the state Office of Financial Management.
Douglas County saw a 2.17% population increase in the last year, according to the data, putting it behind only Kittitas, Clark and Franklin counties. It saw a 13.84% increase in the last 10 years.
The data also show Rock Island now has more residents than Waterville. Its estimated population is 1,220, compared to Waterville’s 1,195.
The Office of Financial Management provides annual population estimates that are used for state program administration and allocation of revenue.
The most recent estimates, from April 1, were released last week.
Chelan County saw a 1.58% increase in the last year, according to the data. It saw a 9.95% increase in the last 10 years.
The data show Washington had over 7.6 million residents as of April 1 — a 1.45% increase in the last year and a 13.85% increase in the last 10 years. The Office of Financial Management says most population change occurred before the COVID-19 crisis and that the increase is primarily due to people moving to the state.