EAST WENATCHEE — The Douglas County Commission is looking at options for getting people just arrested by deputies to Okanogan County without going through the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
Commissioners have said during public meetings that they are concerned about the cost of holding those just arrested for 24 hours at the Chelan County jail.
Douglas County contracts with Okanogan County to hold its inmates, but people just arrested are held at Chelan County's jail, next to Memorial Park, until they can be transported the next day.
“I mean realistically, no sarcasm, you can hire two jailers from Chelan County, you can pay them a full-time salary, provide them with a vehicle and it is probably $100,000 (a year) cheaper than what we’re paying Chelan County to house inmates for one day,” Commissioner Kyle Steinburg said during a Dec. 1 meeting.
Chelan County charges Douglas County $98 a day for holding inmates before they get sent to Okanogan County, said Nicole Thompson, Chelan County Regional Justice Center business manager. Douglas County is also charged a base annual fee of a minimum of $12,000, but it changes based on the average number of inmates per year.
Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris sounded open to exploring the idea of deputies taking those arrested straight to Okanogan County during a Dec. 7 meeting with the commissioners. He did say it could create some problems for deputies backing each other up on calls, as it can be a two-hour drive to Okanogan.
“I can tell you, just logically, the number of bookings will go down,” Morris said.
It won’t make sense for deputies to take someone all the way up to Okanogan for low-level property crimes for example, he said.
But the Chelan County jail should be providing Douglas County with a better rate, since it is just a transport hold, Morris said.
“When I spoke to (jail) director (Christopher) Sharp I said you should bill us totally different, because we are totally different,” he said. “Well he was like, ‘Well we got to keep our lights on,’ and I was very clear to him, very sharp that we are not responsible for keeping their lights on.”
Commissioner Marc Straub said that the county should start exploring what it will do in the future for holding people awaiting trial. It may need to consider building a jail either by itself or with Chelan County.
“I think if you look at our current trajectory with growth, we cannot just assume that Okanogan is always going to be able to meet our needs,” Straub said.
It doesn’t make sense to even consider building a jail, though, until Douglas County has talked to other counties that can provide bed space in their jails, Steinburg said. Grant County is looking to rebuild its jail within the next few years and that might be a better solution, he said.