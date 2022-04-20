Officers walk Andrew Francis Morrow to a Douglas County Sheriff's truck along the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail north of the 19th Street trailhead at about 4:15 p.m. Monday. They chased him into the Columbia River where he was captured.
WATERVILLE — Douglas County prosecutors filed charges Tuesday against two men authorities say are connected to a shooting Monday in Wenatchee.
The charges allege crimes that occurred in East Wenatchee after a 21-year-old man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head.
Authorities suspect Andrew Francis Morrow, 25, and Benito Eduardo Licea, 23, were riding in a white Mercury Grand Marquis seen at the shooting about 3 p.m. on the 800 block of Methow Street, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
The Mercury fled police and crashed in the area of West View Drive and Baker Avenue.
Morrow, the alleged driver, was arrested roughly a mile away in the Columbia River. Licea allegedly entered a home where he stole clothes and Trek bicycle before he was apprehended by police, the affidavit said.
Morrow, a Wenatchee resident, is charged in Douglas County Superior Court with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. Licea, also a Wenatchee resident, is charged in Superior Court with residential burglary and third-degree theft.
They’re being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $100,000 bail.
Neither have been charged with shooting the 21-year-old victim, but the investigation is ongoing.
Surveillance footage at the time of the shooting appears to show a white Mercury Grand Marquis pull alongside the passenger side a moving red Honda Civic before the vehicles leave the video frame, the affidavit said. The Mercury’s position was consistent with the location of bullet holes.
Footage showed two people inside the Mercury and authorities suspect Morrow was the driver, the affidavit said.
Confluence Health has declined to release the condition of the victim.
Morrow and Licea are scheduled for arraignment April 28.
Morrow has at least four prior felony convictions, including one related to a violent robbery at a Wenatchee hotel and another in which he led police on a high-speed chase in Wenatchee. He was sentenced to eight months in jail for the assault and 20 months in prison for fleeing police.
Licea was previously convicted in Snohomish County Superior Court of first-degree burglary and was sentenced to 21 months in prison. He also served time in the Chelan County jail for second-degree theft and violating a no-contact order.
