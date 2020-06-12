WENATCHEE — Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinburg was among armed bystanders observing a Black Lives Matter demonstration June 6 in Wenatchee.
Roughly a thousand people attended the protest in Wenatchee that marched from Memorial Park to Walla Walla Point Park.
Similar demonstrations have been held in cities across the county in protest of the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by Minneapolis police May 25.
Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three officers who stood by as Chauvin pressed his knee against the neck of Floyd for nearly nine minutes are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
The presence of armed spectators at the Wenatchee march alarmed many of the demonstrators.
In an interview Tuesday with NCWLIFE, Steinburg said he and others were there in case the protest was “infiltrated by people that had ulterior motives other than a peaceful protest.”
He noted an apparent attempted arson involving 10-12 men June 4 at Easy Auto Wash and Detailing Center in Wenatchee as a possible sign that there could be people coming from outside cities to disrupt a peaceful protest.
Steinburg, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran with a tour of duty in Iraq, said in the interview he stood outside watching on the corner of Wenatchee Avenue and Palouse Street, and later a few blocks north at Millennium Autoglass, while armed with an AR-15, handgun and wearing a tactical vest.
Steinburg, an elected member of the Douglas County Commission, did not return requests for comment.
Beyond a show of force, there isn’t much citizens are allowed to do with their firearms at a rally or even a riot.
On Thursday, Capt. Edgar Reinfeld explained in an interview that homicide is only legally justified to protect human life. Shooting someone to protect property is not.
Earlier this week, Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown took no issue with the armed group’s presence at the demonstration — Washington is an open carry state and they have the right to be there.
He did say that having to account for weapons in large crowds complicates the job of police officers.