EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County Fire District 2 Chief Dave Baker was fired Tuesday evening. Fire commissioners did not explain the action.
Commissioners had placed Baker on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave two weeks ago.
Commissioners Dave Fennell, Danny Johnson and Rick McBride unanimously voted Tuesday to terminate Baker's employment without cause during a special commission meeting.
Neither the commission nor Baker made a comment during the public portion of the virtual meeting.
The commissioners and Baker met for 45 minutes in executive session. The commissioners then reconvened and voted to remove Baker.
Baker will remain on paid administrative leave until his official termination date on Dec. 15.
The commissioners then met with John Glenn, who they named acting fire chief, in another executive session, this time for 30 minutes. They then reconvened and ended the meeting.