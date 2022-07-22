Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
Vaccine mandate protest
Buy Now

Protesters in October 2021 demonstrated against Gov. Jay Inslee's vaccine mandate for state and medical facility workers on Tuesday at Ninth Street and Chelan Avenue. They were at the corner next to Confluence Health facilities for about five hours.

WATERVILLE — Judge Brian Huber heard arguments Thursday morning on whether to dismiss a lawsuit against Confluence Health by nearly 100 former employees over the state's vaccination mandate.

"It's certainly an interesting set of issues to say the least," the Douglas County Superior Court judge said during the hearing in Waterville. "I'm unable to make any promises or guarantees about the timing of when the letter really will issue but we will get it out as soon as reasonably possible."



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?