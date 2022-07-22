Protesters in October 2021 demonstrated against Gov. Jay Inslee's vaccine mandate for state and medical facility workers on Tuesday at Ninth Street and Chelan Avenue. They were at the corner next to Confluence Health facilities for about five hours.
WATERVILLE — Judge Brian Huber heard arguments Thursday morning on whether to dismiss a lawsuit against Confluence Health by nearly 100 former employees over the state's vaccination mandate.
"It's certainly an interesting set of issues to say the least," the Douglas County Superior Court judge said during the hearing in Waterville. "I'm unable to make any promises or guarantees about the timing of when the letter really will issue but we will get it out as soon as reasonably possible."
The lawsuit filed by East Wenatchee lawyer Steve Lacy in April alleges Confluence Health wrongly fired its employees after not accommodating religious or medical exemptions.
In October 2021, Confluence — the region's largest health care system — enforced the state’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, resulting in 23 resignations, 138 rejected exempted applications and 229 approved exemption applications.
The accommodations Confluence Health provided for employees were either to take a 12-week leave of absence or work from home. Lacy argued Confluence Health could have provided different accommodations like accepting his clients' natural immunity to COVID-19.
Confluence Health's lawyer, Jeffrey James of Seattle, filed a motion to dismiss the case and also asked the judge to strike a plaintiff's doctor's declaration saying it was not relevant to the case.
The declaration by Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist and vocal COVID-19 vaccine critic, promoted other unproven, alternate COVID-19 treatments, James said.
McCullough’s declaration argues that COVID-19 vaccine mandates do not stop transmission, do not improve workplace safety, and that natural immunity provides a better defense compared to COVID-19 vaccines.
James argued that Gov. Jay Inslee's proclamation prevented unvaccinated healthcare workers from providing direct patient care. He also argued that the plaintiffs failed to state a claim for which relief can be granted.
