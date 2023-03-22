Protesters in October 2021 demonstrated against Gov. Jay Inslee's vaccine mandate for state and medical facility workers on Tuesday at Ninth Street and Chelan Avenue. They were at the corner next to Confluence Health facilities for about five hours.
WATERVILLE — A Douglas County judge Monday formally ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by more than 100 former employees who lost their jobs when Confluence Health enforced the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
In October 2021, Confluence Health — the region’s largest health care system — enforced the state’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, resulting in 23 resignations, 138 rejected exempted applications and 229 approved exemption applications.
The lawsuit, filed in April 2022, alleged that Confluence Health wrongly fired its employees after not accommodating religious or medical exemptions.
Judge Brian Huber said in his Nov. 18 ruling that plaintiffs failed to identify a "clear mandate of public policy that supports their claim for wrongful discharge," according to court documents filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
Steve Lacy, attorney for the plaintiffs, filed a motion for reconsideration Dec. 8, arguing that Huber’s reasons for dismissal did not include Confluence Health’s failure to accommodate the employees’ religious practices, according to court documents.
Lacy also requested that Huber revise his ruling so that the case proceed to trial.
Monday's order dismissed the plaintiff's claims with prejudice except their claim that Confluence failed to accommodate religious practices.
The dismissal comes after Confluence Health revised its COVID-19 vaccination policy in February, allowing current or former employees with approved accommodations to apply for any open position they are qualified for.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone