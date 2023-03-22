Vaccine mandate protest
Protesters in October 2021 demonstrated against Gov. Jay Inslee's vaccine mandate for state and medical facility workers on Tuesday at Ninth Street and Chelan Avenue. They were at the corner next to Confluence Health facilities for about five hours.

WATERVILLE — A Douglas County judge Monday formally ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by more than 100 former employees who lost their jobs when Confluence Health enforced the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

In October 2021, Confluence Health — the region’s largest health care system — enforced the state’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, resulting in 23 resignations, 138 rejected exempted applications and 229 approved exemption applications.

Douglas County Superior Court judge
