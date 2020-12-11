EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County had each of its departments shave 5% from their budgets this year.
The county projected a 20% to 30% decrease in sales tax revenue that would impact the budget, from businesses being closed due to the pandemic, Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub said. The commission is expected to approve a budget Tuesday.
The county also took the full 1% property tax increase allowed each year for its budget, Straub said.
The county's sales tax revenue was also helped by construction, he said.
“Some of the housing that continued, residential housing has really been a blessing,” Straub said. “And in 2021 we have another large facility for Northern Fruit Company that will be going in out at Baker Flat.”
The 2021 general fund budget is around $21.5 million compared to $20.8 million in 2020, said Karen Goodwin, Douglas County chief accountant. The county also has close to $11 million in its rainy day fund, Straub said.
Those numbers could change as the county is still in negotiations with unions, Goodwin said.
In order to make those cuts, departments had to reduce some supplies and not fill some positions, Straub said. He could not give a specific example, though, of cuts made to departments.
Despite the cuts though, the county's operating costs continue to go up from things like labor, he said. In addition, the county’s budget saw a reduction in anticipated revenue of $500,000 from some of its investments.
An issue with a undisclosed wireless phone company that improperly disclosed its property’s value in Douglas County did not impact the budget, Straub said. The company overvalued its property by about $500 million and it caused that tax burden to shift onto the rest of the county’s citizens.
The issue had nothing to do with the county, Straub said. It had to do with how the company reported its property values to the state.