EAST WENATCHEE — After hours of testimony from neighbors opposed to a 290-unit apartment complex off 5th Street, Douglas County planning commissioners this week recommended the project be approved as presented.
The Wilkinson Apartment planned unit development application now goes to the Douglas County Commission at 11 a.m. Monday in the Douglas County Services Building on 19th Street.
The decision Wednesday was not clear cut. Two planning commissioners voiced concerns about the project's density and the risk of wildfires expressed by many of the residents.
Planning Commissioner Robert Knowles made a motion to not recommend the project, but it failed on a 1-5 vote.
Then Planning Commissioner David Dufenhorst suggested a compromise that would reduce the density of the development from 290 to 242 units. That motion deadlocked at 3-3.
The commission ultimately voted 4-2 to recommend the development project as presented by county staff, with Dufenhorst and Knowles in the minority.
Wilkinson QOZB, a Yakima-based real estate developer, submitted a planned unit development application in November for 29 two-story apartment buildings. It included a dog park, pool, playground and jogging trail on 24 acres of land at 2296 5th St. N.E. outside East Wenatchee.
Wilkinson accepted 55 conditions sought by Douglas County staff, including obtaining a bond for the proposed landscape before receiving final approval of the commercial building permit.
Neighbors have opposed the project since the application was first received.
About 60 people attended Wednesday's hearing in the Douglas County District Courtroom with some opting to stand at the back of the room when seats ran out. Overflow seating was prepared for in the Douglas County Public Services building.
Many of the residents of Sunrise East, a 55-and-older community of manufactured homes across the street from the proposed development, attended were in attendance. The group had collected 145 signatures from neighbors opposed to the project.
Opponents cited concerns about the increase to traffic which could make the area more dangerous for pedestrians, impacting property values and creating noise. Many also cited that the project would not be harmony with the rest of the neighborhood and should go elsewhere.
A traffic study used in the county staff's report noted that the relevant intersections will "operate at a level of service that meets or exceeds the acceptable standards."
Other claims said the project violated certain aspects of the East Wenatchee code and Greater East Wenatchee Comprehensive Plan.
Fred Johnson, a Sunrise East resident, said that his group was disappointed with the result, but that he wasn't completely surprised.
"We gave the planning commission an envelope that had a lot of our written comments, and we thought that perhaps they would take the time to read what we said," he said. "But it appeared that they were bent on making a decision (Wednesday) night. So they made the decision, I think, with little review of what we put together. That certainly was a disappointment."
Johnson said the group will attend the Monday commission meeting with the intention of speaking to the commissioners about their objections to the project.
Following the planning commission's positive recommendation, Riley Wilkinson, Wilkinson vice president of development, said that he was happy that the county wants more housing here.
"We are going to do our best to be good neighbors, and we've taken a lot of this stuff to heart," he said. "It's our goal to build a great, quality project here that will serve for a long time."