EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County commissioners approved the final 2022 budget on Dec. 13, leaving a $400,000 hole to be filled by the existing fund balance.

The final budgeted 2022 expenses total $22.7 million, a $1.5 million increase from the budgeted total in 2021, according to Douglas County documents.

Projected expenses went up by about $1 million between the preliminary budget that was passed a little less than a month ago.

About $100,000 was put in a reserve for future cybersecurity expenses and another $170,144 was put into the county's indigent defense costs, said Karen Goodwin, Douglas County chief accountant.

Next year's budgeted revenues also rose compared to the preliminary budget, reaching approximately $22.3 million, according to county documents.

County revenues in 2021 were boosted by sales and construction-related taxes despite the pandemic impacting much of the area's businesses, Goodwin said.

The county had even projected a $31,147.29 surplus in its 2022 preliminary budget but that since been replaced with a $402,755.74 gap in the budget.

The county used its general fund balance to make up the difference, leaving the county with about $13.8 million to meet its expenses in the first quarter of 2022 until the county receives property taxes in April.

Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

