EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County commissioners approved the final 2022 budget on Dec. 13, leaving a $400,000 hole to be filled by the existing fund balance.
The final budgeted 2022 expenses total $22.7 million, a $1.5 million increase from the budgeted total in 2021, according to Douglas County documents.
Projected expenses went up by about $1 million between the preliminary budget that was passed a little less than a month ago.
About $100,000 was put in a reserve for future cybersecurity expenses and another $170,144 was put into the county's indigent defense costs, said Karen Goodwin, Douglas County chief accountant.
Next year's budgeted revenues also rose compared to the preliminary budget, reaching approximately $22.3 million, according to county documents.
County revenues in 2021 were boosted by sales and construction-related taxes despite the pandemic impacting much of the area's businesses, Goodwin said.
The county had even projected a $31,147.29 surplus in its 2022 preliminary budget but that since been replaced with a $402,755.74 gap in the budget.
The county used its general fund balance to make up the difference, leaving the county with about $13.8 million to meet its expenses in the first quarter of 2022 until the county receives property taxes in April.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.
This holiday season give a loved one access to local and trusted news.