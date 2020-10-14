WATERVILLE — An error by a wireless phone company could increase property taxes next year in Douglas County by decreasing the county’s assessed value by almost 9%.
The undisclosed company overestimated the value of its property in Douglas County, which lowered property taxes for property owners, the state Department of Revenue said in an Oct. 9 news release.
The error reduces the county’s assessed value by 8.6%, the release said. In a letter to The World, state Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, said that represents roughly $500 million.
Should that figure hold true, a $500,000 property could see its annual property taxes increase by $400 next year, he said.
Fixing the error may result in a property tax increase for some Douglas County property owners beginning in 2021. The company that erred will not pay less in taxes, the release said. Instead, its property taxes will be redistributed amongst other counties where it owns property.
It's not clear from the news release how long the company has reported incorrectly. The Department of Revenue did not reply to emailed questions from The World.
Douglas County taxpayers who paid less in taxes as a result of the error will not be asked to pay back any money, according to the press release.
The mistake was made in an annual report by the company to the state, which was then used to distribute the company’s appraised values in various counties.
The report contains historical information used to distribute the company’s appraised value statewide to taxing districts where the company’s assets are located, the release said.
The company has been incorrectly reporting the historical cost of assets in its annual apportionment report, which caused its property taxes to be distributed incorrectly, the release said.
Included in the erroneous reports was the cost of exempt custom software stored on servers at a data center in Douglas County.
As a result, an excessive amount of the company’s statewide assessed value has been apportioned to Douglas County in error for the past several years, the release said.
Douglas County Assessor Jim Ruud said he won’t know the exact dollar change to property taxes until after next month's general election when new levy rates and values are certified.
“Because values are not certified and are subject to change I’m not able to provide values on specific properties, taxpayer or speculate on the levy rate,” Ruud said.
The release said funding for the "local" school district will not be affected. However, the department said an unnamed taxing district could be adversely impacted due to meeting its maximum levy rate.