EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County commissioners last week adopted amendments to the county code to include rules and fines around pets.
County commissioners signed the new ordinance on Dec. 14 after two other public hearings held back in March and June earlier this year.
Commissioners consulted the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society on some of the additions, according to the ordinance signed last week. The new code amendments were made to "reflect local, state and federal regulations."
The new code amendments make it required for owners with pets to:
Keep domestic animals except cats or birds on a leash if outside of the owner's premises.
Prevent their animals from damaging public/private property, spilling garbage, and from regularly "barking, whining, howling and squealing."
Ensure that animals are tethered so that they do not enter streets, alleys and other public or private spaces.
Ensure that their female pet dogs or cats in heat do not come into contact with males, except for planned breeding.
The new code amendment also defines animals that "unreasonably disturbs or interferes with the peace of any persons for more than 15 minutes in any one-hour period" as a public nuisance.
Veterinary hospitals, grooming parlors and other pet facilities are exempt from this rule if in compliance with other noise regulations in the code.
If violated, a civil infraction can be issued with a penalty of $250 for a first offense and $500 for a second offense within five years.
On third and subsequent violations, it will be treated as a criminal misdemeanor punishable with up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.
This holiday season give a loved one access to local and trusted news.