WENATCHEE — North Central Regional Library is looking for a Douglas County resident to serve on its governing board.
The seven-member board develops library policies and procedures and advises the county commission on library matters relating to the library. The volunteer board meets monthly in Wenatchee.
Applications are available at wwrld.us/38xhBIt and should be emailed to NCRL Executive Assistant Tim Dillman at tdillman@ncrl.org. For more information, call Executive Director Barbara Walters at 679-5550.