WENATCHEE — North Central Regional Library is looking for a Douglas County resident to serve on its governing board.

The seven-member board develops library policies and procedures and advises the county commission on library matters relating to the library. The volunteer board meets monthly in Wenatchee.

Applications are available at wwrld.us/38xhBIt and should be emailed to NCRL Executive Assistant Tim Dillman at tdillman@ncrl.org. For more information, call Executive Director Barbara Walters at 679-5550.

Join the online forum

Bridget Mire: 665-1179

mire@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @bridget_mire

Tags

World staff writer

Bridget covers a variety of topics, including local government and state politics. She can be reached at 665-1179 or mire@wenatcheeworld.com. Follow her on Twitter @bridget_mire.

Get the news delivered to your email inbox