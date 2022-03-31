WATERVILLE — Wenatchee attorney Jesse Collins will lead Douglas County’s new Office of Public Defender, an in-house department that will represent people facing charges who cannot afford a lawyer.
Collins, who starts the job on April 18, has been practicing indigent defense for more than 10 years, with additional experience in adult, juvenile, misdemeanor and felony cases, Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub said in an email.
Collins is also an attorney for the Counsel For Defense of Chelan County, a nonprofit for indigent defense. Chelan County relies on this Wenatchee-based nonprofit for its indigent defense. He has also served at the Skagit County public defender’s office.
The starting salary for the administrator’s position is $12,142 per month, but the initial budget for the Office of Public Defender for the remainder of 2022 is currently being finalized, Straub said.
Collins’ responsibilities as administrator will be to oversee and manage the office’s staff, budget as well as handling a small caseload, Straub said. Two additional attorneys and two support staff will be hired to complete the office in the coming weeks.
The job descriptions for the two attorneys are being crafted now and will be posted sometime in the next few days. Collins will conduct the interviews for the remaining positions.
The county previously relied on contracting with law firms to provide indigent defense before they established the new Office of Public Defender in February.
As required by state law, a selection committee was required to pick its public defender. The committee includes Straub, Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber and attorney John Brangwin of Woods, Brangwin & Bratton PLLC.
The committee picked Collins out of five candidates who applied for the position.
