WATERVILLE — Douglas County commissioners will decide whether to approve an application for a 290-unit apartment complex outside East Wenatchee at a May 24 public hearing.
The commissioners will decide then whether to accept the county's staff report and the planning commission's recommendation to approve the 24-acre planned unit development along Fifth Street.
The commissioners are going over the 280 pages of public record submitted as part of the planning commission's public hearing process, Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub said. The public comment period ended April 13, when the planning commission voted 4-2 to recommend the project for approval. That recommendation included 55 conditions of approval as outlined in the staff report.
"If we determine that there is insufficient information ... to allow us to make a final decision, then and only then would we open up the public hearing for public comment," he said.
The project application, submitted by the Wilkinson QOZB, has been met with pushback from neighbors, citing concerns about safety and traffic.
