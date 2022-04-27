Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WATERVILLE — Douglas County commissioners will decide whether to approve an application for a 290-unit apartment complex outside East Wenatchee at a May 24 public hearing.

The commissioners will decide then whether to accept the county's staff report and the planning commission's recommendation to approve the 24-acre planned unit development along Fifth Street.

The commissioners are going over the 280 pages of public record submitted as part of the planning commission's public hearing process, Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub said. The public comment period ended April 13, when the planning commission voted 4-2 to recommend the project for approval. That recommendation included 55 conditions of approval as outlined in the staff report.

"If we determine that there is insufficient information ... to allow us to make a final decision, then and only then would we open up the public hearing for public comment," he said.

The project application, submitted by the Wilkinson QOZB, has been met with pushback from neighbors, citing concerns about safety and traffic.

Douglas County commissioners explain review process for 290-unit apartment complex application
Douglas County planning commission votes yes on 290 apartment units despite community pushback
Development near East Wenatchee calls for 290 apartments; some neighbors concerned about traffic impact


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?