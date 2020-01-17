NCW — Several school districts will have property tax propositions on the Feb. 11 ballot in Douglas County.
Among them are Brewster, Bridgeport, Mansfield, Orondo and Waterville. Some voters will also have Lake Chelan and Coulee-Hartline school districts on their ballots; those districts are primarily located in Chelan and Grant counties, respectively.
Voting starts Jan. 24 for the special election.
Brewster School District
The district is looking to replace an expiring educational programs and operation levy with one running for four years.
Levy rates per $1,000 of assessed property value would be $1.75 in 2021, $2 in 2022, and $2.25 in 2023 and 2024.
The district estimates this would generate $931,940 the first year, about $1.1 million the second, about $1.4 million the third and about $1.5 million the last.
Bridgeport School District
Bridgeport also wants to replace an expiring educational programs and operation levy with one running from 2021 through 2024.
The levy rate per $1,000 of assessed property value would be $1.60 each year.
The district estimates this would generate $280,674 the first year, $297,515 the second, $315,366 the third and $334,287 the last.
Mansfield School District
The district is looking to replace an expiring maintenance and operations levy with one running from 2021 through 2024.
The levy rate per $1,000 of assessed property value would be $2.29 each year. The district estimates this would generate $175,000 annually.
Orondo School District
The district wants to renew an expiring educational programs and operation levy for 2021 through 2022.
The levy rate per $1,000 of assessed property value would be $1.45 each year.
The district estimates this would generate $631,250 the first year and $648,925 the second.
According to a sample ballot provided by the Douglas County Auditor’s Office, the tax would help fund needs including special education, nurses, counselors, safety staff, graduation readiness, career and technical education, athletics and extracurricular activities.
Waterville School District
The district is looking to renew an expiring educational programs and operation levy with one running from 2021 through 2024.
The levy rate per $1,000 of assessed property value would be $2.50 each year.
The district estimates this would generate $583,000 the first year, $617,980 the second, $655,059 the third and $694,362 the last.
According to the sample ballot, the tax would help fund needs including special education, nurses, counselors, graduation readiness, athletics and extracurricular activities.