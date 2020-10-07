BRIDGEPORT — The Douglas County Commission is working to map areas impacted by the Pearl Hill Fire, start reseeding efforts and help communities against erosion.
Douglas County borrowed a sandbag machine from Yakima County that can make 1,000 sandbags per hour, Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub said.
It is also looking to start reseeding some of the areas where the top soil is now bare, but is running into funding issues. In addition, the county is working with the U.S. Geological Survey to do an in-depth review of how the fire behaved.
It’s challenging to really grasp the total impact of the Pearl Hill Fire, Straub said. It depends who you ask.
“I know one rancher, for example, that lost 50 miles of fencing and that equates to somewhere just under $1 million to replace that,” he said. “It’s just staggering, so from that perspective it’s devastating.”
Landslides aren’t too much of a risk, except in the city of Bridgeport, because a large portion of Douglas County is a plateau, Straub said. They are seeing some massive dust storms, though, in the aftermath of the fire as winds pick up the exposed topsoil.
In the Bridgeport area, though, the county and city have been working to get enough sandbags ready in case of flooding, he said. They also bought 100-plus ecology blocks, which are like Jersey barriers, to shore up the hillsides.
They are also trying to get started on reseeding efforts as soon as possible to stabilize the hillsides, Straub said. They also want to start planting to prevent invasive cheatgrass, which is far more flammable, from taking root.
The area that needs reseeding is huge. “It’s a tremendous amount of acreage,” he said. “That’s what’s most daunting, when you look at the sheer size of the burn scar. So you have to be able to go in and prioritize.”
The problem is reseeding is expensive, especially considering the size of the area, and the Pearl Hill Fire still hasn’t been called a national emergency, Straub said. In the past, it’s taken up to two years to get Federal Emergency Management Agency funding after fires and the county doesn’t have that much time, he said.
“And so that is one of the things we’re working on right now is getting some assurances that we will be able to get access to funding,” Straub said.
It’s also important for the ranchers and cattle drivers to start replanting native grasses, he said. Their cattle have no place to graze, which means they have to provide hay and feed for their livestock throughout the winter. That’s a very expensive situation for ranchers.
Or, “you look for other areas to take them,” Straub said. “One of the hopes is that some of what’s referred to as the safe acreage, which is basically conservation acres that are under management, would be allowed for grazing.”