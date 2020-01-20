WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD Commissioner Ron Skagen has been appointed to the American Public Power Association’s Policy Makers Council.
The council promotes federal legislation that benefits public power utilities, according to a PUD press release issued Friday. All members serve on utility boards or are elected officials in communities served by public power.
Skagen’s term will last three years, according to the release.
“I am pleased to represent our region in this capacity,” he said in the release. “I have been involved with the APPA, previously serving on the board of directors, and I enjoy the service.”
Skagen has been the Douglas PUD commissioner for District 1 since 2007.