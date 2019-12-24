EAST WENATCHEE — Should a public utility take economic development impacts into consideration as it plans power rate structures?
That was the question posed to Douglas County PUD commissioners during a 3.5-hour meeting Monday that drew around 60 community members, business owners and other elected officials.
The PUD is proposing sharp rate increases for cryptocurrency miners and data centers, in part to pay for a $500 million repair project at Wells Dam.
The PUD also hopes the increases will curtail growth in the two industries, which the utility says are taking more than their fair share of hydropower.
No action on the rate proposal was taken at the meeting. It’ll be revisited next year, General Manager Gary Ivory said after the meeting.
Under the proposal, cryptocurrency miners would see an immediate 20% power rate hike, followed by 10% hikes every six months for the next five years.
The county’s two large data centers, the Sabey Corporation and Actapio, would see an immediate 10% rate hike, followed by 5% jumps on the same schedule. Other county residential and commercial customers would see annual 3% increases.
Commissioners heard 2.5 hours of public comment at the Monday meeting, mostly from people who were against the targeted increases and who questioned the utility’s public feedback process.
Two commissioners, Molly Simpson and Ronald Skagen, voiced their thoughts on the proposal during the meeting. All three commissioners declined an interview after the meeting.
“Rate certainty is something we all would like, and one thing is for certain: they’re going up. They are going up,” Skagen said during the meeting.
The utility needs the increased revenue to help cover bond payments expected to come out of the Wells Dam project, Skagen said.
One of the dam’s earthen embankments could be compromised under certain seismic activity, Ivory, the general manager, said last week.
“But I know one thing — If there’s a breach on the Columbia River because we didn’t do our job, you’d run us all out of town,” Skagen said during the meeting. “So we have to do what is safe.”
Simpson said she needed to weigh comments made during the meeting with feedback the utility’s received from residential customers.
“First and foremost, I want all the businesses that are here to stay here. I appreciate all the businesses here. I think it’s great and I’ve always said as much of the power as we can use here in Douglas County for the benefit of Douglas County, that’s what I want to see continue happening,” Simpson said during the meeting.
“But also I’m elected by the whole county and I must represent the whole county and I can’t ignore the 400 responses we got from people that are opposing large data users and I have to take everything into consideration.”
That public feedback was collected before the current rate structure was made public on Dec. 6, three days before its first scheduled hearing.
“When this rate proposal came forward two weeks ago, we were extremely surprised,” Sabey Corporation COO Mikel Hansen said at the meeting. ”We have regular conversations with you … If we missed it, we apologize. But we certainly have our radar up for those kinds of conversations.”
The Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority has also raised concerns about the utility’s public process. It held a private meeting of about 50 stakeholders last week.
The port is also worried the proposed hikes — in addition to the ongoing moratorium — will stifle business growth, port Executive Director Jim Kuntz said during the commission meeting.
“We encourage you strongly to lift the moratorium. For us, the longer a moratorium goes on, it’s a sign saying ‘business not welcome here,’” he said during the meeting. “... Our one competitive advantage is our low cost of power and modest rate increases. That’s been our history and with these 100% increases in power rates in certain business classes, that really hurts our economic development recruitment.”