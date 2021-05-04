EAST WENATCHEE — The Douglas County PUD says a significant earthquake would carry a “moderate” risk of a partial failure of Wells Dam. A federal regulatory commission has suggested the dam’s safety risk should be classified as “high.”
The issue is a longstanding structural problem with the east embankment — an earthen slope that supports the main dam structure. It was patched up once in the 90s and has been studied since, but a permanent repair is needed.
With a final solution years and hundreds of millions of dollars away, the Douglas County PUD is implementing an interim risk reduction measures plan with the guidance of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
The utility has begun adding some of those measures: a siren and signage are going in below the dam to use in the event of a failure. Materials are being stockpiled in case they need to be used to fill in parts of the embankment.
But FERC has also suggested that the PUD consider lowering the dam’s reservoir to relieve pressure on the embankment and potentially reduce “the size of an uncontrolled discharge through a dam breach,” according to a letter sent to the PUD in April.
That’s a step that could affect the dam’s hydroelectric production so the utility hopes its other measures will adequately satisfy FERC without needing to lower the reservoir, General Manager Gary Ivory said Monday.
“We’re taking this very seriously. As we’ve always told the public… it’s a serious issue that we want to address,” he said. “We want to make sure people are safe. We want to make sure that we can continue to operate our hydroelectric project so we can provide power to our customers. It’s a big issue for us.”
It’s unclear what level of earthquake would trigger a failure event at the dam, which is about 8.5 miles south of Pateros — PUD consultants and staff are still studying the embankment.
“There are a lot of engineers involved with the analysis and the district is trying to take a very scientific approach to that analysis so that we know and understand exactly what is going on with that east embankment,” he said.
The amount of damage incurred at the dam would depend on the level of seismic activity, but the utility expects a failure would start small and then grow, Ivory said.
“Our dam is not going to just evaporate. It’s not going to just disappear and all the water is going to run down the river,” he said. “Typically what you’ll see is some kind of failure on the embankment that will start to take a little bit of water, then it will grow over time into a larger situation.”
In turn, the impact downstream would vary depending on the damage, spokeswoman Meaghan Vibbert said Tuesday.
But in most scenarios waterflow could be mitigated through coordination with other dams up and down the Columbia River and people downstream could be moved — if needed, she said.
That coordination was done in 2014 when a crack was discovered in Grant County’s Wanapum Dam and its reservoir level was dropped 26 feet while repairs were made.
A permanent repair for Wells Dam is expected to cost somewhere around $500 million, the utility said in December 2019. It’s a massive project for a dam with an annual capital budget in the $40 million range.
Ivory on Monday said there was no update on the timeline or manner of the repair project.
“We’re focused on the scientific evaluation of the structure right now, of the embankment itself,” he said. “Once we identify how it performs under seismic stresses, then we’ll be able to narrow in on the appropriate fix. There’s a step-by-step process that we need to go through.”
Wells Dam’s east embankment underwent a major repair once before, after a truck slid into a sinkhole as it was driving along the embankment in the 90s.
After that the PUD hollowed out the center and poured in concrete to slow the flow of material going through — but it wasn’t a permanent fix for the dam’s overall issue.
That wall is still operational and reducing the debris flow, Ivory said.
“We know the wall is performing well but seismic activity is what we’re concerned about now,” he said.
As analysis continues, the PUD is now enacting steps from its interim risk reduction measures plan, a document it submitted to FERC in December 2020.
The commission responded in a letter on April 14 with 20 points of feedback on the plan.
FERC had several requests in the letter, including more information on how stockpiled materials would be used and how the PUD will increase safety training.
One of the major disagreements was how the dam should be classified under FERC’s Dam Safety Risk Classification assignments, which is a 5-None to 1-Very High score that categorizes potential risk.
The PUD’s board of consultants recommended a 3, or moderate, rating. FERC said a 2, or high rating, would be more appropriate given the potential mitigation steps needed.
The most consequential step outlined in the letter would be lowering the dam’s reservoir level. That could reduce the likelihood and consequences of a breach, FERC Regional Engineer Douglas Johnson said in the April letter.
“We understand that any reduction of the reservoir could adversely affect your ability to comply with important fishery and environmental conditions. This has to be balanced against the public safety risk posed by the issues with the East Embankment,” he said in the letter. “Thus, you will need to work with the resource agencies and other dam owners to explore ways to mitigate any environmental and operational impacts.”
FERC did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this article.
The commission has not requested a specific water level reduction and the PUD expects to have further discussions about the proposal, Ivory said.
“There’s discussion going on whether lowering the reservoir would have the impact that FERC thinks it might have,” he said. “We’ve got a pretty good process in place, we think, for allowing us to keep the reservoir at a level where we can continue to operate. We just need to convince FERC that we can operate the dam at a safe and efficient manner.”
For example the utility would be able to rapidly lower the reservoir level during a failure event, Ivory said.
The PUD has until June 14 to send a response to FERC’s letter.
“Our consultants have told us that there is a moderate risk out there for potential failure to happen if there is an earthquake,” Ivory said. “We know that there are risks to operating these hydros and we intend to keep the public safe. That’s our goal, to keep the public safe and we will take the measures necessary to keep the public safe.”