EAST WENATCHEE — A renewable hydrogen pilot project by the Douglas County PUD is moving forward with help from state funding.
Last year, state Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, introduced a bill that was signed into law to allow PUDs to produce, distribute and sell renewable hydrogen.
This year, state Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, requested $250,000 be included for the Douglas County PUD’s project in a supplemental capital budget the Legislature approved this past March. That money will go toward design and engineering primarily provided by East Wenatchee-based RH2 Engineering.
“My fellow commissioners and I are humbled by the legislative support our renewable hydrogen project has created,” said Molly Simpson, PUD Commission president, in a news release. “We are looking for ways to maximize efficiency and revenue from the PUD's hydroelectric generation by producing renewable hydrogen, which will help keep the rates low and the lights on."
PUD spokeswoman Meaghan Vibbert said the utility in October purchased 109 acres in the Baker Flats industrial area for about $2.1 million. That property, which will also house a substation and switchyard, will be used to build the pilot project using excess capacity from the Wells Hydroelectric Project.
Vibbert said the PUD in April purchased a 5-megawatt hydrogen machine from Hydrogenics Corp. for about $9.5 million.
The pilot project is expected to be operational next year.
“I am excited to be able to support the amazing innovation being championed by Douglas County PUD,” Steele said in the release. “As a state representative for the most hydro-dense district in the nation, I continue to be inspired by the way our PUDs harness this energy resource — keeping our rates low and energy clean. This investment into the future of hydrogen will again set us apart as national leaders in the delivery of efficient, clean energy.”