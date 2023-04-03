230404-newslocal-nonprofitsday 01.JPG
Mary Ann McNair, left, chats with Sandy White about Kaps-4-Klean-Water project during Nonprofit Day at Pybus Public Market and LocalTel Event Center on Saturday. All the profits from the sale of the knitted caps go to help fund purchases of Sawyer PointONE Filters that clean water in much needed areas around the world. The filters are used in more than 50 countries and the Kaps-4-Klean-Water caps are knitted by a group of Sage Hills Church volunteers and others.

WENATCHEE — Nonprofit Day featured 38 tables at the Pybus Public Market concourse and LocalTel Event Center on Saturday by locally-based nonprofit organizations.

Each booth had leaders and volunteers from the nonprofits ready to talk about their organization's services, along with sharing marketing materials and membership forms.



