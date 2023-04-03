WENATCHEE — Nonprofit Day featured 38 tables at the Pybus Public Market concourse and LocalTel Event Center on Saturday by locally-based nonprofit organizations.
Each booth had leaders and volunteers from the nonprofits ready to talk about their organization's services, along with sharing marketing materials and membership forms.
Nearly every organization represented is seeking both volunteers and tax-deductible donations from those interested in supporting their grassroots efforts. Community awareness is also important so they are able to connect with those in need of services, which is particularly key for groups less likely to see help, including veterans, those suffering financial hardship, people without access to transportation and those with special needs or disabilities.
Many of the nonprofits represented serve children. Here are a few:
The Eastmont Kiwanis Club was chartered in 1980 with the goal to improve the lives of local children, according to club information. The global Kiwanis organization members have dedicated more than 18.5 million hours in service and raised more than $100 million for local and international causes each year. Secretary Ann Phillips and Treasurer Anita VanStralen said the mission is to serve the children of the world, and there’s a need for new members.
The Eastmont Kiwanis Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 6 p.m. at Country Inn Restaurant, 620 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee. It promises to buy dinner for new visitors who want to learn more about volunteering for K-Kids, Builder’s Club and Key Club programs serving kids in elementary, middle and high school clubs in East Wenatchee. Other Kiwanis clubs meet in North Central Washington including Downtown Wenatchee, Ephrata, Moses Lake and Cashmere. For more information, visit eastmontkiwanis.org.
At The Brave Warrior Project booth, Erica Moshe said an important local respite program provides three hours of time for people of different abilities to play games, exercise, sing songs and cook (this week was focused on bananas.) That supervised time for children allows parents to run errands or sleep.
The Brave Warrior Project’s efforts began in 2012 to raise money for one child battling cancer, and has since raised more than $30,000 to help children with cancer, chronic illness or disabilities. Programs include summer camps, parent education and support groups, adaptive swimming lessons and warrior boxes, which is a box for kids in extended pediatric care filled with puzzles, everyday toiletries, protein bars, gas cards, coffee cards and more.
The fifth annual Superhero Walk ‘n’ Roll by The Brave Warrior Project is 1-3 p.m. May 21 at Riverfront Park, 2 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Participants can register and create a champion team online, dressing up together in superhero costumes. Visit thebravewarriorproject.com.
Upper Valley Connection also serves children and adults ages 4-22 with developmental disabilities. Alisha McCrae said the service is an avenue for people with disabilities to participate and be part of something, such as June’s theatre camp in Leavenworth. It is seeking sports equipment donations. More information is online at uppervalleyconnection.org
"All of Creation'' is a free art class for kids to explore, create and exhibit art at Pybus Public Market which is set for Aug. 10-12. This open community project is by Pacific Crest Church, pastored by Jonathan Thomas. The church is seeking donations of art supply materials from paint and brushes to cameras and typewriters, papers and canvas, photo books and frames. The church's website is Pacificcrestchurch.org.
SAGE stands for Safety Advocacy Growth Empowerment. Since 1978, the nonprofit has provided support for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, general crime and child victims of violence. For those seeking information and resources on maltreatment or neglect of children, the services are free, victim-centered and confidential. Connect online at findsafety.org
An engineering camp for fourth and fifth grade students begins this week at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. Grades K-5 can look ahead and register for Super Summer Adventure camps July to August.
For fun with the museum this Easter weekend, kids can bring their own basket to hunt for eggs at the historic Wells House at 10:45 a.m. April 8. More scientifically, on April 23, a dissection lab will explore a heart dissection in partnership with a team from Confluence Health. Family membership to the museum is $55, which includes two adults and all children or up to five grandchildren. wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.
The table for Kaps-4-Klean-Water was bright with tiny baby hats, all handmade by a group of 14 knitters from Sage Hills Church. Carol Holiday said 100% of money from sales goes to provide people in 11 countries with a Sawyer water filter, which lasts a lifetime using PointONE filters in a 5-gallon bucket so people can filter murky water into clear potable water. Sagehillschurch.com.
At Alatheia Riding Center, Leanna Shannon said volunteers are trained to give lessons to kids (and adults) with special needs at the Sunnyslope arenas with the docile Norwegian Fjord horses. Volunteer Kyle Miller said that by giving something, she is getting more back. alatheiaridingcenter.com