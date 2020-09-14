WENATCHEE — Over 60 trees will be planted in Wenatchee parks this fall, with more to come next year.
The project is funded by a grant from the U.S. Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry Program, administered through the state Department of Natural Resources.
Wenatchee’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department won the $17,100 award last year, Director Dave Erickson said. The grant covered the cost of the trees.
The first trees arrived last week, he said, and two more shipments are expected in October. He doesn’t yet have a specific planting date.
Here's where the trees will be planted:
- Lincoln Park, 1410 S. Mission St.: 38 trees. Nine more will be planted next year following park renovations.
- Washington Park, 110 S. Miller St.: 11 trees
- City cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., seven trees
- Pioneer Park, 220 Fuller St.: five trees
Erickson said 14 trees were planted Sept. 1 at Hale Park, 720 S. Worthen St. Grants came from the state Wildlife and Recreation Program and federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. The project was included in the budget for Hale Park renovations.
Three trees were planted at the end of August in Chase Park, 145 S. Delaware St., Erickson said. City funds paid for those as part of a Chase Park improvement project.
Tree varieties being planted include American Sweetgum, Autumn Blaze Maple, Autumn Gold Ginkgo, Chanticleer Pear, Chinese Fringe, Golden Rain, London Plane, October Glory Maple, Sugar Maple and Tulip.