EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District has selected Dr. James Wallace, health officer for Okanogan County Public Health, as its interim health officer, replacing Dr. Malcolm Butler.
Wallace is also a family physician and chief health officer of Family Health Centers in Okanogan.
Wallace will serve as interim health officer starting Wednesday. Tuesday was Butler's last day as health officer and he will return to work as chief medical officer at Columbia Valley Community Health. Butler was named health officer in March 2020.
"(Tuesday) is Dr. Butler’s last day as health officer and I have thanked him for his incredible service to our health jurisdiction and the incredible amount of work he put in over the last 18-plus months," said Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas health administrator, in an email. "We were lucky to have him, and we wish him all the best.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District has not begun advertising to find a permanent health officer.
"With so many changes and so much turnover in the last year, we are taking a staged approach to this," Davies said in an email. "We want to make sure we have time to conduct this correctly and attract the best candidates."
