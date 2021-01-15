WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee has selected Dr. Mabel Bodel and the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center for their 2020 Civil Rights and Social Justice awards.
These awards honor social contributions to the community and are normally given out during the annual Martin Luther King Jr./Multicultural Festival in January. The event is not taking place this year because of the pandemic.
Bodel is a nephrologist at Confluence Health who created educational content about COVID-19 for the Latino community. She participated in community forums and help create videos that provided more information to the Latino community.
The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Arts Center began a Social Justice Series where panels discussed social justice issues with the community in both Spanish and English. They talked about dismantling racism in education, affordable housing, creating diversity in the outdoors, health disparities, and COVID-19. Their forum had over 2,000 views.